Hackers Leak Sensitive Data Of 560 Mln Ticketmaster Users

(RTTNews) - A group of hackers reportedly claimed that it has leaked the data of nearly 560 million users of California-based Ticketmaster Entertainment LLC (TKTMV), according to multiple reports.

The hacking group, called ShinyHunters, is reportedly demanding a ransom of $500,000 in return of stolen data, which includes users' names, emails, phone numbers, addresses and credit card details.

The data breach was first reported by Australia-based CyberDaily, which stated that the stolen data was put on sale on a dark web forum by the hackers.

Notably, the hacking incident coincides with the relaunch of a dark web forum called BreachForums, where hackers sell and purchase stolen information. The website was shut down following the arrest of the site manager Conor Brian Fitzpatrick by FBI in 2023.

However, the ticket sales and distribution company has not confirmed the cyber incident.

Presently, Australia's Department of Home Affairs is "working with Ticketmaster to understand the incident".

According to a report by BBC, ShinyHunters has a history of targeting high-profile companies. The group sold hacked data of 70 million AT&T customers in 2021, and breached data of nearly 200,000 Pizza Hut customers in Australia in 2023.