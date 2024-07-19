|
19.07.2024 17:30:00
Half-Year Review of Inventiva’s Liquidity Contract with Kepler Cheuvreux
Daix (France), Long Island City (New York, United States), July 19, 2024 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA) ("Inventiva” or the "Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis ("MASH”), also known as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH”), and other diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced the half-year report of its liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux.
Under the liquidity contract granted to Kepler Cheuvreux by Inventiva, the following resources were available in the liquidity account as of June 30, 2023:
- Cash: € 285,764.46
- Number of shares: 129,659
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,886
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,610
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 322,578 shares for € 1,074,534.26
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 276,147 shares for € 938,985.90
At the last half-year report as of December 31, 2023, the following resources were available in the liquidity account:
- Cash: € 416,331.34
- Number of shares: 83,228
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 828
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 877
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 157,508 shares for € 584,045.97
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 180,395 shares for € 695,421.23
When the contract was initially implemented, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:
- Cash: € 163,510.42
- Number of shares: 34,063
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|
Number of
executions
|
Number of
shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|
Number of
executions
|
Number of
shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Total
|1 886
|322 578
|1 074 534,26
|1 610
|276 147
|938 985,90
|01/02/2024
|15
|2 500
|10 275,00
|19
|3 507
|14 589,12
|01/03/2024
|5
|1 000
|4 140,00
|2
|1 000
|4 190,00
|01/04/2024
|9
|2 500
|10 425,00
|15
|4 793
|20 561,97
|01/05/2024
|11
|2 463
|9 999,78
|-
|-
|-
|01/08/2024
|5
|1 500
|6 165,00
|10
|3 373
|13 997,95
|01/09/2024
|15
|3 522
|14 193,66
|4
|1 240
|5 096,40
|01/10/2024
|12
|2 978
|11 971,56
|5
|1 024
|4 126,72
|01/11/2024
|21
|6 499
|25 021,15
|-
|-
|-
|01/12/2024
|3
|1 500
|5 625,00
|8
|2 000
|7 720,00
|01/15/2024
|15
|3 500
|12 705,00
|2
|282
|1 026,48
|01/16/2024
|14
|2 000
|7 160,00
|2
|501
|1 803,60
|01/17/2024
|23
|3 427
|11 891,69
|2
|192
|683,52
|01/18/2024
|13
|3 073
|10 386,74
|13
|3 000
|10 230,00
|01/19/2024
|2
|500
|1 700,00
|6
|1 250
|4 275,00
|01/22/2024
|13
|3 000
|10 230,00
|8
|1 500
|5 235,00
|01/23/2024
|3
|1 500
|5 115,00
|16
|4 716
|16 694,64
|01/24/2024
|6
|2 000
|7 040,00
|9
|1 100
|3 894,00
|01/25/2024
|8
|1 500
|5 265,00
|1
|1
|3,56
|01/26/2024
|8
|1 600
|5 616,00
|4
|1 499
|5 321,45
|01/29/2024
|10
|1 000
|3 530,00
|7
|2 054
|7 291,70
|01/30/2024
|9
|2 500
|8 825,00
|9
|1 836
|6 536,16
|01/31/2024
|12
|2 751
|9 600,99
|10
|1 302
|4 570,02
|02/01/2024
|13
|4 000
|13 840,00
|4
|1 000
|3 500,00
|02/02/2024
|13
|3 001
|10 293,43
|5
|1 030
|3 574,10
|02/05/2024
|13
|3 096
|10 619,28
|12
|4 971
|17 199,66
|02/06/2024
|19
|2 904
|9 931,68
|7
|2 000
|6 900,00
|02/07/2024
|25
|6 000
|19 980,00
|1
|50
|173,00
|02/08/2024
|8
|1 500
|4 875,00
|10
|1 314
|4 296,78
|02/09/2024
|11
|2 000
|6 380,00
|11
|1 500
|4 845,00
|02/12/2024
|13
|1 750
|5 810,00
|31
|8 636
|29 103,32
|02/13/2024
|17
|3 587
|12 303,41
|15
|2 750
|9 542,50
|02/14/2024
|12
|2 250
|7 807,50
|18
|3 629
|12 737,79
|02/15/2024
|10
|2 000
|7 000,00
|26
|4 939
|17 533,45
|02/16/2024
|44
|10 663
|31 882,37
|13
|2 500
|7 625,00
|02/19/2024
|19
|2 137
|6 624,70
|29
|4 750
|14 962,50
|02/20/2024
|25
|3 613
|11 091,91
|7
|1 001
|3 123,12
|02/21/2024
|9
|1 760
|5 332,80
|3
|351
|1 084,59
|02/22/2024
|13
|1 721
|5 231,84
|2
|251
|773,08
|02/23/2024
|24
|3 770
|11 196,90
|1
|250
|750,00
|02/26/2024
|15
|2 250
|6 592,50
|12
|2 250
|6 660,00
|02/27/2024
|13
|2 250
|6 772,50
|38
|5 167
|16 017,70
|02/28/2024
|14
|2 010
|6 130,50
|21
|3 732
|11 755,80
|02/29/2024
|15
|2 000
|6 320,00
|8
|1 250
|3 987,50
|03/01/2024
|12
|2 029
|6 492,80
|20
|3 500
|11 410,00
|03/04/2024
|15
|2 501
|8 228,29
|21
|4 251
|14 283,36
|03/05/2024
|23
|3 500
|11 725,00
|28
|2 308
|7 916,44
|03/06/2024
|28
|3 749
|12 221,74
|9
|1 458
|4 796,82
|03/07/2024
|14
|1 573
|5 112,25
|12
|2 500
|8 250,00
|03/08/2024
|21
|3 997
|13 190,10
|25
|4 601
|15 505,37
|03/11/2024
|16
|2 250
|7 560,00
|20
|2 999
|10 196,60
|03/12/2024
|13
|1 956
|6 787,32
|28
|3 900
|13 728,00
|03/13/2024
|10
|1 530
|5 355,00
|24
|2 500
|8 875,00
|03/14/2024
|22
|4 250
|15 172,50
|31
|6 000
|21 840,00
|03/15/2024
|16
|2 000
|7 320,00
|39
|4 750
|17 622,50
|03/18/2024
|18
|2 000
|7 560,00
|37
|5 500
|21 010,00
|03/19/2024
|101
|20 564
|75 881,16
|34
|6 863
|28 550,08
|03/20/2024
|31
|5 750
|18 802,50
|11
|1 770
|5 876,40
|03/21/2024
|2
|500
|1 635,00
|43
|5 730
|19 596,60
|03/22/2024
|21
|2 781
|9 511,02
|8
|1 250
|4 325,00
|03/25/2024
|12
|1 750
|6 055,00
|14
|1 750
|6 142,50
|03/26/2024
|16
|2 469
|8 320,53
|16
|3 250
|11 310,00
|03/27/2024
|32
|5 000
|17 050,00
|5
|1 250
|4 400,00
|03/28/2024
|29
|5 625
|18 056,25
|24
|4 251
|13 943,28
|04/02/2024
|14
|2 750
|9 047,50
|11
|1 829
|6 108,86
|04/03/2024
|5
|500
|1 675,00
|9
|1 420
|4 771,20
|04/04/2024
|12
|2 000
|6 680,00
|8
|1 500
|5 085,00
|04/05/2024
|-
|-
|-
|8
|500
|1 685,00
|04/08/2024
|7
|1 250
|4 162,50
|23
|3 280
|11 152,00
|04/09/2024
|9
|1 210
|4 198,70
|20
|3 720
|13 131,60
|04/10/2024
|13
|2 790
|9 792,90
|6
|275
|981,75
|04/11/2024
|29
|4 001
|13 683,42
|2
|24
|82,56
|04/12/2024
|16
|2 551
|8 571,36
|12
|1 193
|4 068,13
|04/15/2024
|42
|4 949
|16 282,21
|21
|4 503
|15 040,02
|04/16/2024
|45
|6 865
|21 830,70
|-
|-
|-
|04/17/2024
|8
|603
|1 893,42
|11
|1 686
|5 361,48
|04/18/2024
|10
|1 997
|6 370,43
|8
|1 264
|4 070,08
|04/19/2024
|10
|1 079
|3 388,06
|6
|1 000
|3 190,00
|04/22/2024
|8
|1 000
|3 170,00
|5
|500
|1 600,00
|04/23/2024
|9
|1 051
|3 289,63
|-
|-
|-
|04/24/2024
|12
|1 730
|5 311,10
|1
|250
|775,00
|04/25/2024
|4
|740
|2 227,40
|4
|444
|1 367,52
|04/26/2024
|4
|1 000
|2 990,00
|2
|250
|765,00
|04/29/2024
|15
|2 001
|5 902,95
|19
|1 319
|3 930,62
|04/30/2024
|16
|1 851
|5 478,96
|2
|208
|624,00
|05/02/2024
|4
|524
|1 566,76
|17
|2 993
|9 008,93
|05/03/2024
|-
|-
|-
|46
|7 114
|22 053,40
|05/06/2024
|4
|751
|2 440,75
|42
|6 513
|21 362,64
|05/07/2024
|8
|1 503
|4 989,96
|20
|3 250
|10 920,00
|05/08/2024
|17
|2 497
|8 115,25
|5
|750
|2 452,50
|05/09/2024
|9
|1 749
|5 649,27
|3
|175
|570,50
|05/10/2024
|3
|260
|837,20
|8
|1 525
|4 956,25
|05/13/2024
|19
|2 763
|9 421,83
|56
|9 234
|31 764,96
|05/14/2024
|10
|2 250
|7 695,00
|14
|2 250
|7 762,50
|05/15/2024
|8
|1 000
|3 470,00
|18
|3 054
|10 689,00
|05/16/2024
|24
|3 595
|12 438,70
|9
|1 446
|5 089,92
|05/17/2024
|14
|1 850
|6 586,00
|38
|5 835
|21 006,00
|05/20/2024
|9
|732
|2 627,88
|4
|864
|3 119,04
|05/21/2024
|8
|1 279
|4 578,82
|8
|1 250
|4 487,50
|05/22/2024
|69
|13 641
|45 833,76
|-
|-
|-
|05/23/2024
|10
|1 000
|3 340,00
|14
|2 750
|9 267,50
|05/24/2024
|12
|1 921
|6 339,30
|9
|1 500
|5 010,00
|05/27/2024
|16
|4 319
|13 691,23
|18
|3 000
|9 630,00
|05/28/2024
|12
|1 289
|4 111,91
|5
|1 001
|3 203,20
|05/29/2024
|11
|923
|2 944,37
|26
|2 046
|6 547,20
|05/30/2024
|2
|427
|1 357,86
|8
|1 250
|4 050,00
|05/31/2024
|-
|-
|-
|18
|3 750
|12 637,50
|06/03/2024
|4
|500
|1 645,00
|-
|-
|-
|06/04/2024
|1
|250
|815,00
|6
|500
|1 655,00
|06/05/2024
|12
|751
|2 463,28
|2
|2
|6,60
|06/06/2024
|6
|579
|1 870,17
|4
|249
|816,72
|06/07/2024
|5
|671
|2 147,20
|-
|-
|-
|06/10/2024
|18
|1 560
|5 023,20
|23
|4 413
|14 342,25
|06/11/2024
|24
|3 511
|11 129,87
|5
|1 250
|4 012,50
|06/12/2024
|50
|7 534
|22 526,66
|3
|486
|1 535,76
|06/13/2024
|30
|3 450
|10 315,50
|23
|3 850
|11 858,00
|06/14/2024
|39
|5 700
|16 131,00
|1
|250
|750,00
|06/17/2024
|26
|5 750
|14 835,00
|26
|4 265
|11 259,60
|06/18/2024
|16
|2 680
|6 834,00
|12
|1 600
|4 128,00
|06/19/2024
|-
|-
|-
|20
|5 432
|14 938,00
|06/20/2024
|9
|1 750
|4 690,00
|4
|750
|2 115,00
|06/21/2024
|-
|-
|-
|3
|500
|1 375,00
|06/24/2024
|-
|-
|-
|12
|2 150
|6 127,50
|06/25/2024
|22
|3 545
|10 138,70
|7
|912
|2 663,04
|06/26/2024
|16
|2 057
|5 800,74
|7
|939
|2 657,37
|06/27/2024
|4
|500
|1 415,00
|11
|1 761
|5 071,68
|06/28/2024
|18
|2 750
|7 837,50
|2
|251
|725,39
About Inventiva
Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with MASH/NASH and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company benefits from a strong expertise and experience in the domain of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation. Inventiva is currently advancing one clinical candidate, has a pipeline of two preclinical programs and continues to explore other development opportunities to add to its pipeline.
Inventiva’s lead product candidate, lanifibranor, is currently in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial, NATiV3, for the treatment of adult patients with MASH/NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease.
Inventiva’s pipeline also includes odiparcil, a drug candidate for the treatment of adult MPS VI patients. As part of Inventiva’s decision to focus clinical efforts on the development of lanifibranor, it suspended its clinical efforts relating to odiparcil and is reviewing available options with respect to its potential further development. Inventiva is also in the process of selecting a candidate for its Hippo signaling pathway program.
The Company has a scientific team of approximately 90 people with deep expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology, and clinical development. It owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, approximately 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly-owned research and development facility.
Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA, ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). www.inventivapharma.com
Contacts
|
Inventiva
Pascaline Clerc, PhD
EVP, Strategy and Corporate Affairs
media@inventivapharma.com
+1 202 499 8937
|
Brunswick Group
Tristan Roquet Montegon /
Aude Lepreux /
Julia Cailleteau
Media relations
inventiva@brunswickgroup.com
+33 1 53 96 83 83
|
Westwicke, an ICR Company
Patricia L. Bank
Investor relations
patti.bank@westwicke.com
+1 415 513-1284
