Halfords Group PLC: Director Declaration

Pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R, Halfords Group Plc (the “Company”) announces that Keith Williams, Chair of Halfords Group Plc, has stepped down as Chair of International Distribution Services Plc, a publicly quoted company, with effect from 2nd June 2025.

This change relates solely to Keith Williams’ external directorships and does not affect his role with the Company.

This announcement is made in compliance with the UK Listing Rules.

