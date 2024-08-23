|
23.08.2024 14:21:43
Halliburton Activates Cybersecurity Response Plan On Third Party Access To Certain Of Its Systems
(RTTNews) - Halliburton (HAL) stated that, on August 21, 2024, it became aware that an unauthorized third party gained access to certain of its systems. The company said it is following process-based safety standards for ongoing operations under the Halliburton Management System, and is working to identify any effects of the incident.
In a filing to SEC, Halliburton noted that, when the company learned of the issue, it activated cybersecurity response plan and launched an investigation internally with the support of external advisors to assess and remediate the unauthorized activity. The response efforts included proactively taking certain systems offline to help protect them and notifying law enforcement.
