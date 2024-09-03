|
03.09.2024 15:36:16
Halliburton Issues Statement On Cybersecurity Incident - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Halliburton Company (HAL) said the Cybersecurity Incident has caused disruptions and limitation of access to portions of the company's business applications supporting aspects of operations and corporate functions. The company believes the unauthorized third party accessed and exfiltrated information from its systems.
Halliburton said it has incurred, and may continue to incur, certain expenses related to response to the incident. The company believes that the incident has not had, and is not reasonably likely to have, a material impact on its financial condition or results of operations.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!

Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
