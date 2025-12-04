Halliburton Names Shannon Slocum COO

(RTTNews) - Halliburton (HAL) announced that Shannon Slocum has been promoted to executive vice president and chief operating officer and appointed to the board of directors, effective Jan. 1, 2026. He will be responsible for the company's global operations, as well as business development, health, safety and environment, and global technology.

Yassine joined the company in 2002 as an associate technical professional. He has since held roles in operations and technology management in North America, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

The company also announced that, effective Jan. 1, 2026, Rami Yassine will succeed Slocum as president, Eastern Hemisphere, after serving as senior vice president, Middle East North Africa region.