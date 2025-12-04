Halliburton Aktie

Halliburton für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 853986 / ISIN: US4062161017

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
04.12.2025 12:51:25

Halliburton Names Shannon Slocum COO

(RTTNews) - Halliburton (HAL) announced that Shannon Slocum has been promoted to executive vice president and chief operating officer and appointed to the board of directors, effective Jan. 1, 2026. He will be responsible for the company's global operations, as well as business development, health, safety and environment, and global technology.

Yassine joined the company in 2002 as an associate technical professional. He has since held roles in operations and technology management in North America, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

The company also announced that, effective Jan. 1, 2026, Rami Yassine will succeed Slocum as president, Eastern Hemisphere, after serving as senior vice president, Middle East North Africa region.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Halliburton Co.mehr Nachrichten