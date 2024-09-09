Hang Lung Nationwide Volunteer Day Working with Youths to Care for Over 10,000 People from Vulnerable Groups



HONG KONG SAR/SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 September 2024 - Hang Lung Properties (SEHK stock code: 00101) ("the "Company" or "Hang Lung") held its annual Nationwide Volunteer Day in Hong Kong and nine Mainland cities on September 7 to celebrate the anniversary of the founding of Hang Lung Group. Now in its fifth consecutive year, the annual event this year focused on empowering young people with the theme "Working with Youth". More than 1,400 Hang Lung As One volunteers and youth volunteers worked together with local government departments, charitable organizations, schools, Hang Lung tenants and others to organize various activities that benefited over 10,000 people from vulnerable groups. Through hands-on engagement, participants showed their care for the community and promoted social wellbeing together.



In Hong Kong, the Hang Lung As One Volunteer Team collaborated with 13 local charitable organizations and social enterprises to organize a carnival, empowering young people from diverse backgrounds to join forces for the greater good

Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung Properties, said, "Hang Lung is committed to contributing to society through its community investment programs and volunteer services, with a special focus on youth development and education. At this year's Hang Lung Nationwide Volunteer Day, we leveraged the collective strength of our partners to engage young people in volunteer services, enhancing their social awareness and sense of responsibility, while also providing support to underprivileged groups. I am grateful to our Hang Lung As One volunteer teams across Hong Kong and mainland China for their dedication to creating a more diverse and inclusive society."



Miss Alice Mak, Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs of the HKSAR Government (fourth left), and Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung Properties (third right), enjoy hand-brewed coffee prepared on-site by the mentees of the "Strive and Rise Alumni Club", encouraging young people to develop specialized skills

Miss Alice Mak, Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs of the HKSAR Government, attended the Hong Kong Volunteer Day event and said, "This year's Hang Lung Nationwide Volunteer Day, themed 'Working with Youth', aligns with the HKSAR Government's initiative to encourage more citizens, particularly young people, to engage in volunteer work and collectively build a caring and inclusive society. As the future leaders of our community, it's essential for young people to focus not only on their personal development but also on contributing to community and nation building. We encourage everyone to continue supporting volunteer services, working together to make Hong Kong a more compassionate place."



In Tianjin, the Hang Lung As One Volunteer Team organized a series of health-promoting sports classes and challenges for local elementary students. During the awards ceremony, a student performance showcased their achievements in sports

In Hong Kong, the Hang Lung As One Volunteer Team partnered with 13 local charitable organizations and social enterprises* and brought together young people from various backgrounds, including mentees of the "Strive and Rise Alumni Club", and recipients of "The Hang Lung Scholarship and Development Donation for the Visually Impaired", to organize a carnival promoting diversity and inclusion. The carnival featured game booths, stage performances, and workshops designed to showcase the diverse talents of our young people and foster interaction among groups in the community. It welcomed around 650 underprivileged children and teenagers, along with their families, to learn about the values of care and inclusivity through games.



The volunteer team transformed the central street at Parc 66, Jinan, into different sports challenge zones, inviting underprivileged children to experience the joy of sports

The Hang Lung As One Volunteer Teams on the Mainland also empowered young people to organize a wide range of impactful activities. In Shanghai and Shenyang, volunteers co-hosted educational and learning activities with university students and arranged visits to local universities to inspire young people from grassroots families to explore their interests and development goals. In Tianjin and Jinan, volunteer teams organized a series of sports experiences and challenge events for children of migrant workers and local elementary school students, among others, and invited participating students to take part in sports and dance performances. In Dalian and Kunming, Hang Lung As One volunteers collaborated with student volunteers to prepare engaging activities such as games, painting, and performances, as well as to provide essential supplies to underserved children and schools. At Center 66 in Wuxi, a charity bazaar was held by the Volunteer Team and youth organizations with proceeds donated to charitable organizations and special education schools. In Wuhan and Hangzhou, volunteers worked with youth organizations and young students to arrange educational visits to local attractions, such as Wuhan East Lake Ocean World and the Beijing-Hangzhou Canal, to encourage children to engage with topics like environmental protection.



In Wuxi, the Hang Lung As One Volunteer Team collaborated with youth organizations and mall tenants to host a charity bazaar. The proceeds from the event will be donated to community groups in need

Established in Hong Kong in 2012, the Hang Lung As One Volunteer Team has been actively cooperating with various community groups and charitable organizations to support the wellbeing of society. Over the past 12 years, the initiative has set up 12 teams across Hong Kong and 11 projects in 9 Mainland cities, which take part in a range of social service activities to promote youth development and education, elderly services, women's empowerment, and environmental protection. With more than 13,700 volunteers and over 205,000 accumulated service hours, the Hang Lung As One Volunteer Team works actively to create a diverse and inclusive community.



*List of participating organizations for the Hong Kong carnival: Baptist Oi Kwan Social Service, Dignity Mama, Ebenezer School & Home for the Visually Impaired, Hong Kong Christian Service, Hong Kong Federation of Women's Centres, Hong Kong Sheng Kung Hui Welfare Council, Hong Kong Young Women's Christian Association, Playright Children's Play Association, Suen Mei Speech & Hearing Centre, The Boys' & Girls' Clubs Association of Hong Kong, The Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups, Tung Wah Group of Hospitals, and Youth Outreach.



At Hang Lung Properties – We Do It Well.



For more information, please visit www.hanglung.com.



