Hanmi Science Q4 Operating Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Hanmi Science (008930.KS) reported fourth quarter net income from continuing operation before income tax of 37.1 billion Korean won compared to a loss of 13.4 billion won, prior year. Net income attributable to shareholders of parent company was 30.3 billion won compared to a loss of 11.0 billion won. Operating income increased to 37.6 billion won from 12.6 billion won.

Fourth quarter sales were 343.9 billion won compared to 331.7 billion won, an increase of 3.7%.

Shares of Hanmi Science are currently trading at 46,000 won, up 2.91%.

