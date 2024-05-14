Hardman Talks Video | Surface Transforms (SCE): Placing

Hardman Talks Video | Surface Transforms (SCE)

Surface Transforms placing

On Thursday 9 May 2024, the management of Surface Transforms joined us on Hardman Talks to talk about the plans to raise money by a placing and the intended use of the proceeds. On the call were David Bundred, Chairman, Kevin Johnson, CEO, Isabelle Maddock, CFO, and Stephen Easton, who recently joined as Chief Operations Officer.

Following the formal presentation there was an extensive Q&A session covering a wide range of issues of interest to investors. In particular, this was the first opportunity for retail investors to hear about the work of the new COO in driving up efficiency. An explanation was given as to why the placing was necessary and how the proceeds will be deployed.

Watch the recording: https://youtu.be/n7ICmNGjGhg

Read more about the event here: https://hardmanandco.com/hardman-talks-surface-transforms-placing/

