Harley-Davidson Ratifies New Contract With Three Unions

(RTTNews) - Harley-Davidson (HOG) Monday announced that the company has ratified new collective bargaining agreements with the three Unions representing employees at the company's Wisconsin manufacturing facilities.

The three Unions are the United Steelworkers Local 2-209 and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Lodge 78 representing workers at the Menomonee Falls, WI facility, and the United Steelworkers Local 460 representing workers at the Tomahawk, WI facility.

Commenting on the announcement, Harley-Davidson Chairman, President, and CEO, Jochen Zeitz said: "Today's announcement reinforces the strong and positive relationship between Harley-Davidson and the Unions. I'd like to take this opportunity to thank both Union and Company representatives for their hard and most constructive work in achieving today's agreement."