Harmony Biosciences Appoints Glenn Reicin As CFO

(RTTNews) - Pharmaceutical company Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY) announced Tuesday the appointment of Glenn Reicin as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Harmony is also reiterating its 2026 net product revenue guidance of $1.0 to $1.04 billion.

Reicin is a seasoned biopharmaceutical executive with extensive experience across publicly traded and privately held companies.

As CFO and a member of the Executive Team, Reicin will play a pivotal role in helping to drive the execution of Harmony's key strategic priorities. He will oversee Harmony's finance organization, including financial planning and analysis, accounting, treasury, investor relations, and risk management.

Most recently, Reicin served as Chief Financial Officer at Eccogene, where he led the buildout of the company's financial infrastructure to make the company IPO ready and support its long-term growth strategy.

Previously, Reicin served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Alladapt Immunotherapeutics. He started his career as a research analyst at Morgan Stanley where he was a top-ranked analyst for 15 consecutive years. He also spent four years as the Managing Director of Skyline Ventures.

Throughout his career, Reicin has demonstrated a strong aptitude for strategic planning and capital allocation and has positioned organizations for sustained growth and value creation.