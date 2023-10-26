26.10.2023 22:30:03

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $645 million, or $2.09 per share. This compares with $334 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $708 million or $2.29 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $6.17 billion from $5.58 billion last year.

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $645 Mln. vs. $334 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.09 vs. $1.02 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.98 -Revenue (Q3): $6.17 Bln vs. $5.58 Bln last year.

