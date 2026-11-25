(RTTNews) - Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (HVN.AX) reported that unaudited preliminary profit before tax - excluding the net impact of AASB 16 Leases and net property revaluations - for the consolidated entity for the period 1 July 2026 to 31 October 2026 declined 47% from the prior year period of 1 July 2025 to 31 October 2025. Aggregated sales revenue in local currencies from Harvey Norman wholly-owned company-operated stores in New Zealand were down 4.4%, with comparable sales down 4.3%. The Australian Franchisees posted a decline in sales of 3.7%, with comparable sales down 3.7%.

Aggregated sales from franchisees in Australia for the period 1 November 2026 to 20 November 2026 were down 1.5% when compared to the prior year period of 1 November 2025 to 20 November 2025, with comparable sales down 1.6%.

Harvey Norman shares are trading at A$4.13 on Australian Securities Exchange, down 2.82%.