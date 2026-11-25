Harvey Norman Holdings Aktie
ISIN: US4177721002
|
25.11.2026 07:44:35
Harvey Norman Issues Trading Update
(RTTNews) - Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (HVN.AX) reported that unaudited preliminary profit before tax - excluding the net impact of AASB 16 Leases and net property revaluations - for the consolidated entity for the period 1 July 2026 to 31 October 2026 declined 47% from the prior year period of 1 July 2025 to 31 October 2025. Aggregated sales revenue in local currencies from Harvey Norman wholly-owned company-operated stores in New Zealand were down 4.4%, with comparable sales down 4.3%. The Australian Franchisees posted a decline in sales of 3.7%, with comparable sales down 3.7%.
Aggregated sales from franchisees in Australia for the period 1 November 2026 to 20 November 2026 were down 1.5% when compared to the prior year period of 1 November 2025 to 20 November 2025, with comparable sales down 1.6%.
Harvey Norman shares are trading at A$4.13 on Australian Securities Exchange, down 2.82%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 5 Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.