NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
23.12.2025 17:45:00
Have $500? 3 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now
It's been a good year for most investors. Many of the market's most popular stocks have been bid up to lofty levels. It doesn't mean that there aren't a few bargains still hiding in plain sight.Target (NYSE: TGT), Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA), and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) are cheap. Naysayers will argue that they are priced so attractively because their businesses have become highly unattractive. I don't agree. Any of these three stocks could be a smart landing place for your next $500 investment. Let's take a closer look at these absurdly affordable stocks that you should consider buying right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
