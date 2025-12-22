HCLSoftware To Buy Jaspersoft To Strengthen Embedded Analytics Offering

(RTTNews) - HCLSoftware (HCLTECH), the software arm of HCLTech, said it plans to acquire Jaspersoft, an embedded analytics and reporting business currently owned by Cloud Software Group.

The deal is intended to strengthen HCLSoftware's Data & AI division, Actian, which has seen rising demand over the past five years for enterprise data management tools such as metadata management, data catalogs, and data governance. The transaction is expected to close within six months of signing.

By adding Jaspersoft, HCLSoftware aims to offer a more complete, end-to-end data management and analytics experience while expanding its reach among developers, data engineers, and architects working across modern enterprise platforms.

Jaspersoft provides business intelligence software focused on pixel-perfect reporting, interactive dashboards, and advanced visualizations. Its tools are widely used in regulated sectors, including government, banking, and financial services, where precise and consistent reporting is critical.

HCLSoftware said the acquisition aligns with growing customer demand for analytics solutions that support generative AI while allowing organizations to retain control over how analytics are embedded into their applications. The combination is expected to enable scalable, AI-powered embedded analytics integrated directly into customer-facing systems.

Cloud Software Group said Jaspersoft has built a strong reputation globally and expressed confidence that HCLSoftware would provide a solid long-term home for the business.

Monday HCLTECH closed at ?1,670.3 or 1.7% higher on the NSE.