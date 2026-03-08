08.03.2026 03:17:44

HD Hyundai Electric Expands U.S. Operations

(RTTNews) - HD Hyundai Electric has officially commenced the expansion of its North American production subsidiary. On March 6, the company held a groundbreaking ceremony for a second plant at HD Hyundai Power Transformers USA, located in Montgomery, Alabama.

The new facility will span approximately 312,000 square feet and is scheduled for completion by April next year. With an investment of about $200 million, the project will boost extra high voltage power transformer production capacity by 50%. It will also establish manufacturing and testing capabilities for 765-kilovolt-class transformers, supporting the modernization of the United States' backbone transmission network.

Upon completion, the plant is expected to generate around 200 billion won in additional annual revenue. To support this expansion, HD Hyundai Electric plans to hire 200 new employees once the second plant becomes operational.

