Arsanis Aktie

Arsanis für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PFVY / ISIN: US98420X1037

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
28.10.2025 05:51:53

Healthcare Rally: Pulmonx, UHS, And X4 Lead After-Hours Gains Amid Strategic Updates

(RTTNews) - Several healthcare and biotech stocks posted notable gains in after-hours trading on Monday, driven by earnings updates, executive appointments, and capital market activity.

Pulmonx Corp. (LUNG) surged 33.33% to $2.08 as of 9:36 PM EDT. The company announced preliminary, unaudited third-quarter 2025 revenue of about $21.5 million. Pulmonx also rescheduled its Q3 financial results release to Wednesday, November 12, 2025, after market close. In a leadership update, Glen French was reappointed as President and CEO, effective immediately, while Derrick Sung will assume the roles of COO and CFO starting November 3.

Q32 Bio Inc. (QTTB) rose 12.5% to $3.15 in after-hours trading at 7:56 PM EDT. No company-specific news was released to explain the move.

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) climbed 7.41% to $229.90 as of 10:21 PM EDT. The company reported its third-quarter results and revised its full-year 2025 operating forecast. Additionally, on October 27, the Board of Directors authorized a $1.5 billion increase to its stock repurchase program, signaling confidence in long-term value.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) gained 5.35% to close at $3.94 in after-hours trading at 7:59 PM EDT. The company completed its previously announced underwritten public offering of 52.8 million shares, including the full exercise of the underwriters' option for 6.98 million additional shares. The offering also included pre-funded warrants for 700,000 shares. Gross proceeds totaled approximately $155.3 million before expenses, bringing total shares outstanding to 79.2 million.

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (GLSI) advanced 5.41% to $10.32 as of 6:17 PM EDT. No new developments were reported.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) moved up 5.26% to $2.41 in after-hours trading at 7:56 PM EDT. The gain came without any accompanying news.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Arsanis Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Arsanis Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Arsanis Inc Registered Shs 0,16 11,19% Arsanis Inc Registered Shs
Cardiff Oncology Inc Registered Shs 1,90 -1,35% Cardiff Oncology Inc Registered Shs
Greenwich LifeSciences Inc Registered Shs 9,15 -2,97% Greenwich LifeSciences Inc Registered Shs
Q32 Bio Inc Registered Shs 2,20 0,92% Q32 Bio Inc Registered Shs
Universal Health Services Inc. 194,00 13,45% Universal Health Services Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

26.10.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
26.10.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 43
25.10.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
25.10.25 KW 43: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
24.10.25 KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX im Plus -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag schließlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich mit Zuschlägen, während das deutsche Börsenbarometer seitwärts tendiert. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen wiesen verschiedene Vorzeichen am Donnerstag aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen