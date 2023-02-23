Helios Technologies Advances Augmented Strategy: Opens Faster Automated Warehouse in Italy as Another Advancement of its Manufacturing and Operating Plan

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) ("Helios” or the "Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today that it has opened a newly constructed Automated Warehouse at its operating company, Faster S.r.l., located in Italy’s Lombardy region, one of the world’s most innovative and technology-friendly areas in the hydraulics industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230221005842/en/

New Automated Warehouse see timelapse of it being built: https://www.fastercouplings.com/news/faster-new-automated-warehouse-293

Josef Matosevic, Helios’ President, and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The investment made in this new state-of-the-art warehouse and logistics center in Italy exemplifies how we are utilizing our capital to make investments that we expect will drive both top and bottom-line growth. The new innovative, flexible, and efficiently built automated warehouse expands our Regional Hydraulics capabilities in Europe and enables us to better service our customers while leveraging a best-in-class manufacturing and operating approach.”

"With this new facility, we expect to drive greater operational efficiencies, improve quality control, and enable technological enhancements that create advanced hydraulic solutions for our customers. We are furthering our expertise in hydraulics and electronics to exceed the boundaries of today’s approach to motion control by expanding our unique pure-play position in the industry.”

Built over a nine-month period, the Faster Automated Warehouse is an advanced facility that measures 2,100 square meters, has capacity for 6,900 pallets and can service up to 190 pallets/hour. Its central location will allow service to customers globally.

This location along with the new North American Hydraulic Centers of Excellence, enable global reach to accelerate Helios’ drive toward being a global leader of electro/hydraulic solutions. The Company engineers motion control solutions for applications in targeted markets that require high degrees of precision, reliability, and durability. The integration and consolidation serve to strengthen Helios’ ‘in the region, for the region’ strategy, promote enhanced R&D collaboration, and enable expanded capacity to support future growth.

The New Faster Automated Warehouse Facility Augments and Advances the Company’s Strategy and Supports Increased:

Efficiency : The Faster Automated Warehouse means increased efficiencies - and opens 2,100 square meters (or 22,600 square feet) of floor space in the existing building that can be leveraged for manufacturing.

: The Faster Automated Warehouse means increased efficiencies - and opens 2,100 square meters (or 22,600 square feet) of floor space in the existing building that can be leveraged for manufacturing. Sustainability : The automated warehouse enables space optimization in the plant to be dedicated to new assembly and turning lines. Additionally, it minimizes the consumption of land by allowing for verticalization.

: The automated warehouse enables space optimization in the plant to be dedicated to new assembly and turning lines. Additionally, it minimizes the consumption of land by allowing for verticalization. Innovation : The automated processes provide for more accurate and timely service for customers.

: The automated processes provide for more accurate and timely service for customers. Flexibility : The layout of the automated warehouse is expandable and enables handling of multiple pallet sizes depending upon the requirements of customers globally.

: The layout of the automated warehouse is expandable and enables handling of multiple pallet sizes depending upon the requirements of customers globally. Growth: Together with space saving and flexibility comes the ability to grow production as well as space to allow employees to be trained on and develop new skills tied to new processes and technologies.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine and health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230221005842/en/