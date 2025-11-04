HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (HLIO) revealed a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $10.3 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $11.4 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.

Excluding items, HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. reported adjusted earnings of $24.0 million or $0.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.3% to $220.3 million from $194.5 million last year.

HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.67 - $0.74 Next quarter revenue guidance: $192 - $202Mln Full year EPS guidance: $2.43 - $2.50 Full year revenue guidance: $820 - $830Mln