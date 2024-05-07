Helios Technologies’ Operating Company Balboa Water Group Partners with WaterGuru

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology, is excited to announce that its operating company Balboa Water Group ("Balboa”) has signed a strategic agreement with WaterGuru, Inc. WaterGuru is a leader in recreational water monitoring technology whose SENSE products are relied upon by tens of thousands of residential and commercial pool owners, and hospitality/property managers who are dedicated to assuring safe, pristine swimming experiences for millions of guests.

This agreement provides Balboa with an exclusive license to integrate WaterGuru technology into Balboa’s leading products for the spa industry.

"This collaboration brings together the unparalleled expertise and resources of both companies to drive innovation, enhance product offerings, and deliver exceptional value to customers worldwide. By leveraging our collective strengths and capabilities, Balboa and WaterGuru are raising the standard of excellence for the hot tub and spa industry,” said Josef Matosevic, President and Chief Executive Officer of Helios.

The patented technology from WaterGuru enables spa owners to consistently attain healthy spa water, an important element needed in broadening the market adoption of spas. Incorporating this proven technology into Balboa’s industry-leading products will fully automate the monitoring of spa water chemistry, providing spa owners with real-time data on their mobile app. For property and hotel managers overseeing multiple spas, viewing their water health data in a single dashboard is a game changer to eliminating water quality issues.

The paradigm-shifting solution:

improves water quality with daily automated and on-demand testing/monitoring,

reduces chemical use,

increases hot tub longevity, and

acts as an early warning system prior to pump failures and ensures that water temperature is maintained at desired levels.

Advanced features include an in-app co-pilot advisor leveraging AI against a digital twin created for every pool/spa. Together, Balboa and WaterGuru are bringing to market state-of-the-art water sensing and automated solutions for the spa, plunge pool, and cold plunge pool industries.

"We are thrilled to partner with Balboa Water Group in this groundbreaking venture. This collaboration underscores our shared dedication to fostering innovation that pushes technical boundaries in addressing long-standing spa owner concerns. By combining our strengths, we are creating transformative solutions that shape the future of how pool/spa owners and property managers maintain their spa water and protect their equipment,” said Paul Fulton, Chief Executive Officer of WaterGuru.

About WaterGuru

Based in Silicon Valley, WaterGuru is dedicated to helping pool owners and property managers maintain always-safe pool/spa waters ensuring great hotel guest and homeowner experiences. By combining state-of-the-art technology from multiple disciplines including optical sciences, chemistry, robotics, AI, wireless connectivity, mobile computing, and sensors, WaterGuru is delivering on its mission to make pools/hot tubs safe for even the most sensitive of swimmers. WaterGuru's smart SENSE monitors are currently installed in tens of thousands of residential and commercial pools and relied upon by many of the world’s leading hotel and property management brands to achieve control of their most volatile asset.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine and health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

