Helios Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, today announced that Josef Matosevic, President and Chief Executive Officer and/or Sean Bagan, Chief Financial Officer, and Tania Almond Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communication, will participate in three upcoming investor conferences: the KeyBanc 24th Annual Industrials & Basic Materials Conference, the Stifel 2024 Cross Sector Insight Conference, and the CJS Securities 24th Annual New Ideas Summer Conference.

Investor Conference Details:

May 29 & 30, 2024 – KeyBanc 24 th Annual Industrials & Basic Materials Conference in Boston, MA; management will host one-on-one meetings.

– Stifel 2024 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, MA; management will host one-on-one meetings and webcast a fireside chat at 10:55 a.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the event, as well as a replay, will be available here. July 10, 2024 – CJS Securities 24th Annual New Ideas Summer Conference in White Plains, NY; management will host one-on-one meetings.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine and health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

