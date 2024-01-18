Helios Technologies Unveils Dual PowerView™ U150 15-Inch Displays, Elevating Luxury Boating with Nautique's Paragon Series

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) ("Helios” or the "Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology, announced its operating company, Enovation Controls, has introduced the all new PowerView™ U150 15-inch display. This state-of-the-art display is set to enhance the boating experience aboard select Nautique Paragon Series boats.

"We are excited to introduce the PowerView™ U150 as the pinnacle of marine display technology," said Josef Matosevic, President and Chief Executive Officer of Helios. "Our partnership with Nautique, a renowned brand in the boating industry, ensures that the PowerView™ U150 is seamlessly integrated into their recreational boats. This collaboration combines Enovation Controls' expertise in control solutions with Nautique's commitment to delivering exceptional boating experiences."

"We have been working closely with Enovation Controls, a Helios Technologies company, for over a decade and value their dedication to technology and quality leadership. Over this time our partnership has delivered innovative, market driving products that have shaped the marine industry,” said Greg Meloon, President of Nautique Boat Company. "We are thrilled to bring yet another innovation to market in 2024 on our flagship Paragon Series boats with dual 15-inch, high resolution display interfaces on the helm!”

Key Features of the PowerView™ U150:

Dual 15-Inch High-Resolution Displays : With two of the PowerView™ U150 displays, boaters are provided an immersive and comprehensive view of navigation, entertainment, and system monitoring.

: With two of the PowerView™ U150 displays, boaters are provided an immersive and comprehensive view of navigation, entertainment, and system monitoring. Flawless Integration with Nautique's Paragon Series : The PowerView™ U150 is easily integrated into the helm of Paragon Series boats, enhancing the luxurious aesthetics and functionality of the onboard experience.

: The PowerView™ U150 is easily integrated into the helm of Paragon Series boats, enhancing the luxurious aesthetics and functionality of the onboard experience. User-Friendly Interface : The rugged and waterproof touchscreen interface offers an intuitive and user-friendly experience.

: The rugged and waterproof touchscreen interface offers an intuitive and user-friendly experience. Highly Connected: The PowerView™ U150 comes equipped with advanced connectivity options for real-time data sharing and control.

The PowerView™ U150 comes equipped with advanced connectivity options for real-time data sharing and control. Optimal Visibility: Equipped with high-brightness and anti-glare technology, the PowerView™ U150 guarantees optimal visibility, ensuring a safe and enjoyable navigation even in bright sunlight.

About Nautique

Nautique is celebrating its 99th anniversary of delivering excellence in the marine industry. A subsidiary of Correct Craft, Nautique has been on the waters of the world with a passion for innovation since 1925. Delivering the very best waterski, wakeboard and wakesurf boats on the market, Nautique continues to drive progression with their award-winning technology and dedication to building the highest-quality boats imaginable. New technology, performance innovations and attention to detail are the cornerstones of what makes the Nautique brand the industry leader. Through the Nautique Cares initiative, employees and athletes dedicate themselves to not only making a difference on the water, but to extend their support to people in need around the world. The world’s best ski boat, world’s best wake boat, and a company that cares. To learn more visit www.nautique.com.

About Enovation Controls

Enovation Controls is a fast growing and innovative manufacturer of electronic controls and displays for diverse markets. Enovation is an international leader in fully tailored solutions for engines, engine-driven equipment, and specialty vehicles with a broad range of displays, controls, and instrumentation products. With an internationally diverse team, Enovation serves customers around the world with global sales, manufacturing, and engineering operations. Enovation Controls also partners directly with OEMs and supports a worldwide network of authorized distributors and system integrators. Visit us at www.enovationcontrols.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine and health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

