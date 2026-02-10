Helus Pharma Names Michael Cola CEO

(RTTNews) - Helus Pharma (HELP), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, Tuesday announced the appointment of Michael Cola as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Cola has more than 30 years of experience across neuroscience, rare disease, and specialty pharmaceuticals and was most recently, the CEO of Avalo Therapeutics.

"With highly differentiated HLP003 clinical data already in hand and a robust pipeline of novel compounds in development, Helus is uniquely positioned to advance a new paradigm in the treatment of serious mental health disorders. I'm excited to work alongside the Board and the Helus team to build on this foundation and translate scientific progress into lasting patient and shareholder impact.", commented Michael Cola.

