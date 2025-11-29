Here Aktie
Here Are My Top 2 "Magnificent Seven" Stocks to Buy for 2026
After a big run-up in many tech stocks this year, many of Wall Street's darlings now trade at stretched valuations. But not all of Wall Street's most popular tech stocks have fully participated in this year's rally. Surprisingly, several names in the "Magnificent Seven" have underperformed the Nasdaq Composite's sharp gains -- and two look particularly attractive: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN)The iPhone maker has just closed its fiscal 2025 with fourth-quarter revenue rising 8% year over year and earnings growing by double digits, helped by a record services performance. Meanwhile, the e-commerce and cloud computing specialist reported 13% revenue growth in the third quarter of 2025, with Amazon Web Services returning to 20% growth as AI (artificial intelligence) demand accelerates.Among the Magnificent Seven, Apple and Amazon arguably stand out as the most attractive duo. And unlike some of the AI beneficiaries that have received so much attention this year, these are high-quality growth stocks rather than speculative bets.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
