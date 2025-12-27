Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
|
27.12.2025 19:15:00
Here Are My Top 2 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Investing in growth stocks can allow you as a long-term investor to participate in cutting-edge industries driving economic change ranging from healthcare to tech and beyond. Quality growth stocks can deliver consistently high returns through the years, although they tend to be more volatile and reactionary to macro shifts than many value-oriented businesses.If you have the risk tolerance to put cash to work into these types of businesses, the returns of successful growth stocks tend to be higher than the rate of inflation, which can help preserve and increase the real purchasing power of an investor's savings over decades. Well-run growth companies often possess a sustainable competitive advantage that allows them to outperform competitors and maintain their growth trajectory.If you have cash to put into growth stocks right now, here are two companies to consider the next time you go stock shopping.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
