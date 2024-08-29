|
29.08.2024 10:20:00
Here Are My Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Right Now
Artificial intelligence (AI) has been a driving force for many technology companies for nearly two years now, which explains why the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index has clocked outstanding gains of 78% since November 2022, and the good part is that the proliferation of this technology is still in its early stages.It is estimated that the global AI market was worth an estimated $136 billion last year. By 2030, the size of this market is expected to hit nearly $827 billion. That's why buying and holding solid AI stocks for the long run could turn out to be a smart move for investors looking to get richer.Here's a closer look at two such companies that are on track to benefit from the adoption of AI in different areas. More importantly, both companies' stocks trade at reasonable valuations, which is why they look like solid buys right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
