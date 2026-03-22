Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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22.03.2026 14:05:00
Here are Tesla's Top Competitors in 2026
As of last quarter, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) controls more than half of the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) market. This is not unusual for the company. For years, Tesla has dominated the EV category in the U.S. What is unusual, however, is the competitive landscape moving forward.In some ways, Tesla will face more competition this year than ever before. But in other ways, the competitive landscape has improved considerably. There are two important factors to understand about Tesla's unusual competitive position in 2026.Tesla is the No. 1 EV brand in the U.S. by sales volumes. But it may not be for long. When you dig into Tesla's sales numbers, you'll find one curious fact: One model is responsible for the bulk of Tesla's annual car sales. Last year, for example, Tesla shipped 418,227 vehicles. Around 406,000 of those vehicles were either a Model 3 or Model Y -- Tesla's two affordable models. And yet, an even closer look reveals that more than 350,000 units of that figure included Model Y shipments alone. Put together, Tesla's Model Y accounts for more than 80% of Tesla's unit volumes in 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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