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WKN DE: A3D1CX / ISIN: KYG5244R1083
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04.08.2026 19:05:00
Here's 1 High-Upside Cryptocurrency That Investors Keep Underestimating
LINK (CRYPTO: LINK), the native token of the Chainlink oracle network, doesn't attract as much attention as blue chip cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ether (CRYPTO: ETH). It's also plunged more than 50% over the past 12 months as fears of interest rate hikes and other macro headwinds chilled the broader crypto market. However, LINK has plenty of irons in the fire -- and it could soar much higher once the crypto market warms up again.Image source: Getty Images.Chainlink isn't a blockchain. It's a decentralized oracle network that fetches real-world data -- including news headlines, weather reports, stock tickers, sports scores, and shipping updates -- and delivers that information to developer-driven blockchains like Ethereum. Those developers use that real-time data to create decentralized apps (dApps). Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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