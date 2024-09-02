02.09.2024 15:45:00

Here's How Social Security's 2025 COLA Predictions Compare to the Past 50 Years and Why Retirees May Not Be Overjoyed

There are some words consumers hate seeing, and "inflation" is usually one of them. All it takes is a walk around a convenience or retail store to realize that nowadays, a dollar doesn't go nearly as far as it used to some years ago.From an economic standpoint, inflation is generally seen as better than deflation, but that doesn't lessen its effects on your everyday person. This is especially true for people on a fixed income, like many Social Security recipients. Luckily, Social Security has a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) intended to help offset some of the effects of inflation.Official Social Security COLA numbers won't be released until October, but it's never too early to begin thinking about a possible range it could fall within. Unfortunately, current COLA estimates likely won't send retirees jumping for joy when compared to the past five decades. Let's take a look at why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX verhalten freundlich -- Börsen in Fernost tiefer
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt tendieren am Dienstag knapp in der Gewinnzone. Die asiatischen Indizes verbuchen derweil kleinere Abschläge.

