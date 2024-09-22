|
22.09.2024 09:44:00
Here's Precisely When Social Security's Much-Awaited 2025 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Will Be Announced
For most retirees, Social Security isn't just a check they'll receive on a monthly basis. It represents a financial foundation that many would struggle to live without.America's top retirement program was responsible for pulling 22.7 million people -- including 16.5 million adults aged 65 and over -- above the federal poverty line in 2022, according to an analysis from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. More importantly, this critical program has reduced the poverty rate for seniors to 10.2% from an estimated 38.7% if it didn't exist.With tens of millions of Americans reliant on their Social Security income in some capacity to make ends meet, no announcement is more anticipated than the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) -- and this much-awaited reveal is creeping closer.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!