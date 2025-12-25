|
Here's the $37 Million Energy Bet That One Fund Dumped as Shares Sit 50% Below Last Year’s Highs
SIR Capital Management reported a complete exit from its holding in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD), according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 14. The fund sold all 377,585 shares it previously held, with the sale valued at $36.57 million based on average quarterly prices. The position accounted for 3.26% of the fund's assets last quarter.
