Here's the $37 Million Energy Bet That One Fund Dumped as Shares Sit 50% Below Last Year’s Highs

As of September 30, New York City-based SIR Capital Management reported in an SEC filing that it sold its entire position in Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD), representing a $36.57 million reduction.SIR Capital Management reported a complete exit from its holding in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD), according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 14. The fund sold all 377,585 shares it previously held, with the sale valued at $36.57 million based on average quarterly prices. The position accounted for 3.26% of the fund's assets last quarter.
Ruhe vor Weihnachten: ATX und DAX schlussendlich fester
Am Dienstag ging es am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt moderat aufwärts.
