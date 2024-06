Here's the 1 Stock Billionaire Bond King Bill Gross Says Investors Should Be "Exuberant" About -- and It's Not Nvidia

Which stock are investors most enthusiastic about right now? I think Nvidia is the hands-down winner.Nvidia's share price has soared close to 130% so far in 2024, and the stock has delivered a return of more than 33x over the last five years. The company's latest quarterly update predicted tailwinds that should extend into next year and beyond.But not every investor puts Nvidia at the top of their list. Here's the one stock billionaire Bill Gross, known as the "Bond King," thinks investors should be "exuberant" about -- and it's not Nvidia.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel