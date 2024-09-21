|
21.09.2024 10:00:00
Here's the Income You Need to Be in the Top 50% of American Households
The Census Bureau's Current Population Survey (CPS) collects data from roughly 60,000 U.S. households each month, representing about 110,000 individuals aged 15 and older. The surveys are administered monthly to provide continuity, but the results are published annually.In 2023, those U.S. households reported a median income of $80,610, up 4% from $77,540 in 2022. That means half of households reported less income, and half reported more. In other words, any household that made more than $80,610 ranks among the top 50% nationally.However, age is an important variable where income is concerned, simply because older people have had more time to accumulate assets and advance in their careers. For that reason, anyone interested in benchmarking their financial status should use age-based data so that they are comparing themselves to their peers.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Jetzt informieren!