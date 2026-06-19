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19.06.2026 09:45:00
Here's What I Think Is Going on With SpaceX Stock
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) blasted onto the scene, completing the world's biggest initial public offering and three straight days of gains that brought market value to more than $2.5 trillion. Investors piled into SpaceX before and after the IPO; press reports said the operation was greatly oversubscribed, and the momentum in the first days of trading clearly showed the interest in this technology and space giant.But after a 40% gain from the opening price on Friday -- its first day of trading -- through Tuesday, SpaceX ended Wednesday with a 5% decline. Of course, this is a very small move considering the stock's initial increase. Still, you may be wondering about what's next for this exciting company. Here's what I think is going on with SpaceX stock...Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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