Here's Why 2025's Social Security COLA Probably Won't Be Enough for Retirees-- No Matter What It Amounts To

Millions of retired Americans collect monthly benefits from Social Security. And at this point, there's a big question seniors want an answer to: What will their 2025 Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) look like?It's too soon to answer that. Recent estimates put 2025's Social Security COLA at 2.63%. But we won't have a clear number until inflation data for 2024's entire third quarter becomes available. That's not going to happen until October, which means Social Security recipients will have to sit tight for a couple more months and wait on that number.