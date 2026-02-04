Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
04.02.2026 23:24:48
Here's Why Aehr Test Systems Stock Slumped Today (Hint: It's AI Related)
Shares in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) declined by almost 15% by 1 p.m. today, only to recover some lost ground later in the day. The move comes as part of a broader sell-off in artificial intelligence (AI)- related stocks, driven by the market's displeasure with Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD)guidance for a sequential sales decline in its first quarter of 2026.To be clear, AMD's guidance implies 32% year-over-year growth, but the market focused on the potential 5% sequential decline as some sort of indication of a slowdown in AI infrastructure spending. That matters to Aehr Test Systems as the company is pivoting toward wafer-level burn-in (WLBI) test solutions for customers developing AI processors, after its core market (WLBI for a silicon carbide market dominated by electric vehicle-related spending) slowed markedly. That said, the AMD sell-off looks like a classic case of the market getting jittery and finding an excuse to sell stock. It's all the more puzzling considering that the day before, Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER), a company that also makes semiconductor test equipment, said that its fourth quarter sales and earnings came in ahead of its guidance range, "fueled by AI-related demand in compute, networking and memory within our Semi Test business.'" Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
