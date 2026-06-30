Vertiv Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PZ5A / ISIN: US92537N1081
|
30.06.2026 18:23:19
Here's Why AI Data Center Infrastructure Stock, Vertiv, Shot Higher Today
Just when you thought the Semiconductor/AI data center capital spending boom was slowing down, the South Korean government just announced a government/corporate plan to invest more than $1 trillion in semiconductor fabrication plants and AI data centers. That's great news for companies like Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), whose power systems infrastructure technology lies at the heart of the data center buildout. The news was enough to send Vertiv stock 7% higher by midday today. The spending is driven by the corporate sector, which accounts for the bulk of it. Samsung and SK Hynix will invest about $518 billion in new semiconductor fabrication plants, while SK Group (parent of SK Hynix), GS Group, and Naver will invest about $356 billion in AI data centers. It's the latter that will interest Vertiv investors, given its direct exposure to AI data center spending. Vertiv generates about 20% of its sales in Asia and has an active presence in South Korea. While Vertiv doesn't have formal partnerships with the three companies investing in the data centers, it's linked to Naver through Naver's partnership with Nvidia. In fact, Nvidia's CEO, Jensen Huang, described Naver as being a key partner in the global AI ecosystem. Vertiv is one of the key stocks to buy for exposure to the AI data center boom. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vertiv Holdings
|
30.06.26
|NYSE-Handel: S&P 500 verbucht letztendlich Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
30.06.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 notiert am Nachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
30.06.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich am Dienstagmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
24.06.26
|S&P 500-Titel Vertiv-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Vertiv von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
23.06.26
|Verluste in New York: S&P 500 zum Ende des Dienstagshandels in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
23.06.26
|Börse New York: So steht der S&P 500 am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
23.06.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: S&P 500 mittags schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
23.06.26
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 verliert zum Start des Dienstagshandels (finanzen.at)