25.01.2026 01:31:00
Here's Why I Wouldn't Touch Rigetti Computing With a 10-Foot Pole
Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) was one of the hottest quantum computing stocks in 2025, with its shares climbing more than 45%, and they are already up more than 10% in 2026, as of this writing. However, I wouldn't touch the stock with a 10-foot pole. In the world of quantum computing, Rigetti is perhaps best known for the speed of its quantum computing systems, which have been estimated to be more than 1,000 times faster than those from competitor IonQ (NYSE: IONQ). However, where the company trails is in accuracy. One of the biggest problems facing quantum computing today is that the systems are very error-prone. Because quantum computers use quantum bits, or qubits, instead of traditional computing bits, the systems are much less stable. Traditional computing bits are in a fixed state of being a 0 or a 1, but qubits are in what is called a state of superposition, which means they have the potential to be either until acted upon. This is analogous to a spinning coin that can be either heads or tails. However, this state also leaves qubits vulnerable to failure due to outside forces like vibrations and temperature changes.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
28.07.25
