Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
26.01.2026 16:30:00
Here's Why I Wouldn't Touch SoundHound AI With a 10-Foot Pole
I'm a dividend investor, so I could easily just say I wouldn't touch SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) with a 10-foot pole because it doesn't pay a dividend.However, there's actually more to the story than just that simple fact. Indeed, there are plenty of other reasons why investors should be leery of buying SoundHound AI even though its voice-based artificial intelligence (AI) services are quite interesting.Here are a few for you to consider before you get caught up in the AI gold rush.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
