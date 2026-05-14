Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
|
15.05.2026 00:00:00
Here's Why I'd Sell Nebius Stock and Buy Astera Labs Instead
Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) sits at the center of every artificial intelligence (AI) hype checklist right now: graphics processing unit (GPU) cloud, hyperscaler partnerships, an Nvidia investment, and a stock that has multiplied in value over the last six months. The issue isn't the story itself; it's that investors now have to pay the valuation the market demands for it.Rotating into Astera Labs (NASDAQ: ALAB) will give you AI infrastructure exposure with real operating leverage, cleaner unit economics, and more reasonable valuation assumptions.Nebius is not a bad company. CEO Arkady Volozh separated Yandex's non-Russian assets and built a legitimate GPU cloud platform from scratch -- one that now counts Nvidia as a $2 billion strategic investor and runs AI compute infrastructure across Europe and the United States. The business is real. The question is what you're paying for it.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nebius
|
12.05.26
|Nebius welcomes Clarifai’s core team and licenses inference IP to strengthen Nebius Token Factory (EQS Group)
|
12.05.26
|Nebius breaks ground on gigawatt-scale AI factory in Independence, Missouri (EQS Group)
|
12.05.26
|Ausblick: Nebius zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
11.05.26
|RTS-Titel Nebius-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Nebius von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
01.05.26
|Nebius Group announces date of first quarter 2026 results and conference call (EQS Group)
|
01.05.26
|Nebius agrees to acquire Eigen AI, strengthening Nebius Token Factory as a frontier inference platform (EQS Group)
|
27.04.26
|RTS-Wert Nebius-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Nebius von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
20.04.26
|RTS-Wert Nebius-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Nebius-Investition von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)