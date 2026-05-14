Nebius Aktie

Nebius für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522

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15.05.2026 00:00:00

Here's Why I'd Sell Nebius Stock and Buy Astera Labs Instead

Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) sits at the center of every artificial intelligence (AI) hype checklist right now: graphics processing unit (GPU) cloud, hyperscaler partnerships, an Nvidia investment, and a stock that has multiplied in value over the last six months. The issue isn't the story itself; it's that investors now have to pay the valuation the market demands for it.Rotating into Astera Labs (NASDAQ: ALAB) will give you AI infrastructure exposure with real operating leverage, cleaner unit economics, and more reasonable valuation assumptions.Nebius is not a bad company. CEO Arkady Volozh separated Yandex's non-Russian assets and built a legitimate GPU cloud platform from scratch -- one that now counts Nvidia as a $2 billion strategic investor and runs AI compute infrastructure across Europe and the United States. The business is real. The question is what you're paying for it.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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