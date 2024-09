Here's Why MongoDB Stock Gained 15% Last Month

Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) rose 15.2% in August, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company extended its streak of beating quarterly earnings estimates, and its forward-looking commentary impressed investors looking for signs of growth and profitability.MongoDB reported earnings on Aug. 29, and investors were impressed. The company delivered 13% revenue growth, driven by subscription sales. Its top and bottom lines were comfortably higher than Wall Street's forecast, and investors were also pleased to see that the company was increasing its full-year guidance.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool