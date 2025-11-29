Navitas Aktie
WKN DE: A0M77R / ISIN: AU000000NVT2
|
29.11.2025 16:28:27
Here's Why Nvidia Partner, Navitas Semiconductor powered higher This Week
Shares in Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ: NVTS) rose by 15.6% last week amid optimism that the company's long-term growth strategy was on track. Here's why investors are feeling better about the stock this week. The company's CEO, Chris Allexandre, is quite clear about its future direction. In the company's most recent earnings presentation, he outlined the following: "We are executing a strategic pivot from consumer and mobile markets to these fast-growing, more profitable, more sustainable higher-power segments."A big part of that pivot is the partnership with Nvidia to deliver its Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) chips for the new 800V high-voltage direct current (HVDC) data centers, due to launch in 2027. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Navitas Ltd.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.