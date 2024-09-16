|
16.09.2024 12:50:00
Here's Why Playing It Too Safe With Your Retirement Savings Could Be a Dangerous Mistake
The dangers of taking huge risks with your retirement savings are pretty well known. If you try to get rich quick by investing big in a cryptocurrency you think will go to the moon, you run the risk of losing a huge chunk of your savings if things don't work out. That could set you back years and may have a substantial effect on your quality of life in retirement.You shouldn't gamble with your savings. You need to take a measured approach to protect what you have. But you also don't want to be too cautious. The downsides may not be as obvious, but they can hurt your retirement just as much as taking too much risk.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
