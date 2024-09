Here's Why Rivian Could Be the Top EV Stock to Buy Right Now

Plenty of successful electric vehicle (EV) start-ups have yet to achieve profitability, and Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is a member of this group. But as Fool.com auto industry expert John Rosevear explains in this video, it could have the best future prospects of its EV start-up peer group.*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Aug. 23, 2024. The video was published on Aug. 30, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool