Brady Aktie

Brady für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 900104 / ISIN: US1046741062

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08.06.2026 20:15:58

Here's Why Shares in Brady Slumped Today

Shares in labeling, printing, and identification company Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) slumped by 10.4% by 1 p.m. today. The move comes as the company announced the immediate retirement of its CEO, Russell Shaller. Here's why the move matters. Shaller will remain in a consultative position until the start of August and will be replaced by a member of Brady's board, Vineet Nargolwala, who will remain a member of the Board as CEO.The timing of the move may concern many investors, as it comes ahead of a major strategic transformation, with the company set to acquire Honeywell's Productivity Solutions and Services (PSS) business in the second half of 2026. The acquisition will add PSS's mobile and handheld scanning devices expertise with Brady's printing and labeling strength. While some apprehension around the timing of the CEO transition is understandable, it should be noted that Nargolwala spent a large part of his career (almost a decade) at Honeywell and had other senior roles at Allegro MicroSystems and Sensata Technologies. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Brady Corp. 76,00 -0,65% Brady Corp.

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