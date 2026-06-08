Brady Aktie
WKN: 900104 / ISIN: US1046741062
|
08.06.2026 20:15:58
Here's Why Shares in Brady Slumped Today
Shares in labeling, printing, and identification company Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) slumped by 10.4% by 1 p.m. today. The move comes as the company announced the immediate retirement of its CEO, Russell Shaller. Here's why the move matters. Shaller will remain in a consultative position until the start of August and will be replaced by a member of Brady's board, Vineet Nargolwala, who will remain a member of the Board as CEO.The timing of the move may concern many investors, as it comes ahead of a major strategic transformation, with the company set to acquire Honeywell's Productivity Solutions and Services (PSS) business in the second half of 2026. The acquisition will add PSS's mobile and handheld scanning devices expertise with Brady's printing and labeling strength. While some apprehension around the timing of the CEO transition is understandable, it should be noted that Nargolwala spent a large part of his career (almost a decade) at Honeywell and had other senior roles at Allegro MicroSystems and Sensata Technologies. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Brady Corp.
|
17.05.26
|Ausblick: Brady legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
18.02.26
|Ausblick: Brady legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Brady Corp.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Brady Corp.
|76,00
|-0,65%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKI-Zweifel und Lage in Nahost: US-Börsen uneinig -- ATX letztlich mit Verlusten -- DAX schließt mit roten Vorzeichen -- Börsen in Asien zum Handelsende mit kräftigen Verlusten
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt herrschte am Montag Zurückhaltung. Der deutsche Markt zeigte sich ebenfalls mit Verlusten. An den US-Börsen entwickeln sich die Kurse unterschiedlich. In Fernost dominierten die Bären.