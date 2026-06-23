Vertiv Holdings Aktie

Vertiv Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PZ5A / ISIN: US92537N1081

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23.06.2026 19:46:15

Here's Why Shares in Vertiv Crashed Today

Shares in Nvidia partner and data center infrastructure company Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) were down 8.3% as of 12 pm today, amid a broader sell-off in the AI/semiconductor sector following heavy selling in Korea, notably in electronics giant Samsung Electronics and memory chip company SK Hynix. While markets tend to be primed for sharp short-term corrections after such strong run-ups, there was some cause for particular concern among traders regarding the two Korean companies noted above. In a nutshell, the head of the country's financial regulator, Lee Chan-jin, made critical remarks about leveraged funds that seek to track the performance of chip stocks such as Samsung and SK Hynix. If the commentary prompts measures to curtail these products, it could trigger a rebalancing that forces liquidation in these stocks. That was enough to send both stocks tumbling today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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