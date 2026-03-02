Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
03.03.2026 00:45:00
Here's Why Some Analysts Still Think Micron Technology's Stock Can Surge Higher
Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has been a scorching hot growth stock to own. In the past 12 months, it has risen by around 340% in value, as it benefits from strong demand due to artificial intelligence. The company, which sells memory and storage products, has been generating some impressive results that have resulted in the stock being a red-hot buy.And yet, despite Micron's impressive gains of late, analysts still see more upside ahead for the business, as that soaring demand may not be slowing down just yet.
