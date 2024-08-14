|
14.08.2024 12:45:00
Here's Why Tilray Brands Has Become a Much Better Buy Than Canopy Growth
If you're an investor who is bullish on the prospects for marijuana in the long term, then odds are, you're familiar with both Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC). These companies are both based in Canada and have been eyeing opportunities in the U.S. cannabis market -- if and when it eventually it opens up due to federal legalization. But they have taken very different approaches in their strategies in recent years. And Tilray Brands has emerged as the better overall investment than its key rival.Canopy Growth's strategy centers around hopes for cannabis legalization in the U.S. The company has even created a special purpose vehicle, Canopy USA, for the purpose of holding its positions in U.S.-based businesses, since it can't acquire U.S. cannabis companies outright and remain listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market without running afoul of regulators.Tilray is also hopeful for legalization but it hasn't been standing pat. The company has been making moves to grow in whatever way it can. And that includes expanding into other industries, such as alcohol. In the past few years, Tilray has acquired alcohol beverage brands and today has become one of the top craft brewers in the U.S. market. Not only has that opened up new growth opportunities, but it also puts it in a position where it may be profitable in the near future.
