|
03.10.2024 00:36:00
Here's Why United Airlines Stock Soared Nearly 30% in September
Shares in United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) soared by 29.6% in September, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The startling rise is mainly due to a relief rally after a heavy sell-off in the stock from the spring and through the summer.The airline industry is known as highly cyclical, and for good reason. The traditional cycle works like this: Airlines like United Airlines see passenger numbers growing and load factors (how much seating capacity is used) increasing. They can raise ticket prices in response to solid demand. Consequently, they increase routes to maximize profits in response to rising demand.After a while, demand starts to wane, leading to pressure on load factors and, ultimately, pricing and profitability. If airlines aren't disciplined in swiftly cutting routes, this could lead to a sharp decrease in profitability.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu United Airlines Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
30.09.24
|S&P 500-Wert United Airlines-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem United Airlines-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
26.09.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 letztendlich in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
26.09.24
|NYSE-Handel: S&P 500 am Donnerstagnachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
23.09.24
|S&P 500-Wert United Airlines-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in United Airlines von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
17.09.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich zum Start fester (finanzen.at)
|
16.09.24
|S&P 500-Papier United Airlines-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in United Airlines von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
09.09.24
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich schlussendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
09.09.24
|Freundlicher Handel: So steht der S&P 500 am Montagnachmittag (finanzen.at)