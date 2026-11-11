Hershey: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 29, 2026, Hershey (NYSE:HSY) projected organic sales growth of 2% to 4% for 2027. The manufacturer faces macro consumer headwinds in convenience stores, yet relies on pricing discipline and product innovation to protect operating performance. Three key takeaways from management explain how the business is positioning itself for future growth.

Management relies on fresh product releases rather than price cuts to capture market share. The expanded innovation pipeline for research and development (R&D) will contribute three times more top-line growth in 2027 than in 2026.

Category pricing remains disciplined, with no broad price rollbacks. Management uses revenue growth management (RGM), which optimizes pricing structures and package sizes, to deliver value through targeted promotions.

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