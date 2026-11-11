The Hershey Aktie

The Hershey ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 869607 / ISIN: US4278663061

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
11.11.2026 05:50:42

Hershey: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 29, 2026, Hershey (NYSE:HSY) projected organic sales growth of 2% to 4% for 2027. The manufacturer faces macro consumer headwinds in convenience stores, yet relies on pricing discipline and product innovation to protect operating performance. Three key takeaways from management explain how the business is positioning itself for future growth.

Management relies on fresh product releases rather than price cuts to capture market share. The expanded innovation pipeline for research and development (R&D) will contribute three times more top-line growth in 2027 than in 2026.

Category pricing remains disciplined, with no broad price rollbacks. Management uses revenue growth management (RGM), which optimizes pricing structures and package sizes, to deliver value through targeted promotions.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu The Hershey Co (B)

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu The Hershey Co (B)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.11.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.26 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.11.26 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX leichter -- DAX setzt Erholung mit neuem Rekordhoch fort -- Asiens Börsen schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag etwas schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex erklimmt ein neues Rekordhoch. Die Börsen in Asien verbuchen am Donnerstag Verluste.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen